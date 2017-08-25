British Food Sector survey suggests dependence on EU workers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The very day the Office of National Statistics in the UK released figures of a sharp drop in EU migration in the UK, a study released by the UK’s Food and Drink Federation expresses concerns for the future of the sector without EU labour supply.

Of the 2,000,000 EU workers in the UK, 20% are employed in the €128bn food and drink sector across the value chain, from field to fork. The industry as a whole employs an estimated four million people. That is the biggest manufacturing sector by far.

One in two businesses surveyed (47%) suggests EU nationals are considering leaving the UK, whilst 31% of these businesses have already lost workers. One in three businesses (36%) fears their activity will be economically unviable without the supply of EU workers.

17% of the businesses surveyed consider relocation outside the UK.

The Director General of the Federation, Ian Wright, told the BBC that an irreversible exit of EU workers is only “a matter of time,” mostly due to uncertainty.

Although the government has suggested seasonal migration may be considered, the sector doubts the Home Office has the administrative capacity to register and manage the seasonal flows.

The sector is now looking to actively address skill and labour shortages by investing in automation, reducing the overall dependence on workers, whilst investing on retraining skills and apprenticeships.

Last year the National Farmers Union expressed similar concerns.