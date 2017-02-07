British businesses worry about Brexit

Brexit is bad for business, according to the findings of a new Ipsos MORI “Captains of Industry” poll. More than half (58%) of the top executives surveyed said the vote to quit the bloc has had a negative impact on their business and two-thirds said the situation would worsen in the next 12 months.

“Business in this country is already feeling the pain of the economic upheaval of leaving the EU,” said Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI. “According to respondents there is no sign that this is likely t...