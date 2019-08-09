UK’s Rail Delivery Group (RDG) train company has decided to reverse exit from the EUrail and Interrail scheme, after public affairs backlash

The company has decided to reverse Wednesday’s decision, according to which the arrangement would end in January following a dispute with EUrail Group which manages the scheme.

But newly-appointed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps called the move “counterproductive” and urged the RDG to to “reverse their decision.” The U-Turn announcement, writes that “Britain’s train companies never wanted to leave Interrail,” the RDG said just before announcing a deal had been reached. “Following the strong reaction to news of our departure we and EUrail, the company which runs Interrail, renewed talks.

“We are pleased to be able to tell passengers that we have reached agreement and will be remaining part of both the Interrail and Eurail passes,” said Robert Nisbet, director of nations and regions.

British companies wanted out of the EU and international rail schemes, aiming to “secure a competitive position for their BritRail Pass,” which offers travellers tickets for the U.K. network, according to Eurail’s General Manager Carlo Boselli. RDG claimed it had been pushed out by EUrail. EU rail’s version of facts, claims that RDG had pulled out after failing to “secure a competitive position” for British rail.