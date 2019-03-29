Britain’s House of Commons to vote on Brexit agreement for third time

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The British government will for the third time present its Brexit agreement which to the parliament on Friday which, if passed, will lead Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to step down.

“A motion on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union will be presented Friday,” said the UK Minister of Relations with Parliament Andrea Leadsom on 28 March.

MPs that have already rejected the Withdrawal Agreement and a Political Declaration package since the start of the year. Even if the government’s will is to separate the Withdrawal Agreement’s text completely from any other components, this will do little to satisfy an already angry Brussels that is long past being at the point of being impatient after the UK suggested bungled the handling of its own suggestion to couple political declaration with the divorce deal, an EU official has confirmed to New Europe.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, will accept the third vote, as he had already stated that he rejects the possibility on the grounds that Parliament is barred from reconsidering a text that was rejected without bringing new elements on board,.

“The House would want to know what it is debating and what it is not debating,” said Bercow, suggesting that an Act on the Withdrawal Agreement would be “perfectly fine” to get out the vote, but until the text is tabled, he could not determine whether the vote could take place.

Playing what could be her last political card, May reassured the Conservative backbenchers she would resign if the deal would pass in the Commons. Since then, some conservative politicians conditioned their support for the agreement with her pledge to step down.

May still needs the support of the DUP, Northern Ireland’s staunchly pro-Brexit Protestant party, which repeated that they should not be counted on for support.