Britain wants out of the Single Market and Custom’s Union

No contribution to the EU budget, no free movement of labour, but mutual access for goods and services

The U.K will leave the Single Market and the Custom’s Union Theresa May said on Tuesday.

In a speech branded as “the moment of truth,” the British Prime Minister launched her own brand of Brexit called “Global Britain.” The package came complete with 12 priorities.

Ms. May made first and foremost clear that she wants to leave the Single Market as well as the Custom’s Union, which will allow Britain to conclude bilateral trade deals with the rest of the world. Britain “cannot possibly” remain within the single market, as staying in it would mean “not leaving the EU at all,” she said.

In the past, Australia, India, and other members of the Commonwealth have been singled out as the first to be signed on to this vision. Donald Trump said this week he would be hoping for a deal as soon as he comes to office.

Britain will seek a free-trade deal with the EU rather than Single Market Membership. The Prime Minister promised to push for the “greatest possible” access to the single market. That means tariff-free trade within the EU while making any trade deal Britain wants with the rest of the world.

Ms. May made clear the U.K would not continue to contribute to the EU budget, although she did say there may be some scope for participation in some projects.

From a security perspective, her priority is maintaining the common travel area between the UK and the Irish Republic, so as to keep the peace on the island. Ms. May made no reference to Gibraltar during her speech. However, she did express the hope that sharing intelligence would continue. But, she also made clear that EU citizens’ immigration to the U.K. would be controlled.

Ms. May will also be seeking a transitional deal.

Markets welcomed the replacement of speculation by certainty and the sterling somewhat rebounded from Monday’s fall against the Euro and the Dollar.

Ms. May said that she did not see the negotiation as a “blow-by-blow” process and that Britain does not wish to “undermine” the EU or the single market.