Britain about to make the biggest leap into inequality since Margaret Thatcher

A report published by the Resolution Foundation on Wednesday suggests British inequality is about to rise with a tempo unseen since Margaret Thatcher.

The researchers admit that the current numbers suggest the opposite. At 2% GDP growth, the U.K’s economy has been performing above the OECD average in 2016. Employment is at record high and wages have somewhat rebounded, although still 4% below their 2008 level.

But, an annual audit of Living Standards and the latest data from the budget off...