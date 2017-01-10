Britain gets “front seat” for US bilateral trade deal

Britain gets a front seat for a bilateral negotiation while the US moves away from multilateral trade agreements

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

President Obama told David Cameron in April 2016 that a Brexit vote would mean going in the “back of the queue” in trade talks”; come January, Republicans signal that Britain will have a “front seat.”

The front seat statement by a senior Republican to the BBC underscores the end of the Obama era. In Britain, it is seen as the confirmation of a special relationship.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, Bob Corker, told the British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, that a trade deal with the U.K is a priority for the incoming administration. “They will take a front seat, and I think it will be our priority to make sure that we deal with them on a trade agreement initially but in all respects in a way that demonstrates the long-term friendship that we’ve had for so long,” Corker said.

Assurances to Britain are extended while President-elect Trump is threatening foreign and domestic car manufacturers he is willing to undo the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), wanting to see the shift of manufacturing jobs from Mexico to the US.

The day after the vote, Trump travelled to his resort in Sctoland, welcomed Brexit as a “great thing,” and praised Britons for getting their “country back.”

Speaking to the Guardian on Monday, Johnson hailed the US as the “principle partner” to safeguard global security. He also talked about Britain and the US as “great campaigners for free trade,” a notion that is now likely to be questioned. Although Nigel Farage will not become the “great” Ambassador to the US, as President-elect Trump had tweeted he would like to see, Boris Johnson is looking forward “to do a great free trade deal.”

The Obama administration in April was negotiating the Transatlantic Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. In the meantime, he had successfully negotiated the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Both free trade agreements were seen as part of the Obama legacy, prioritizing bloc agreements with major trading partners. At the time Nigel Farage accused Mr. Cameron of putting the words in Obama’s mouth to bolster the Remain campaign.

It is now clear that neither of the two major multilateral trade bloc agreements negotiated by the Obama administration is likely to come into effect under a Trump Administration. President-elect Trump has been clear that he prefers bilateral and preferably asymmetrical trade deals to en-block multilateral regimes.