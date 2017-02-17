Britain first: UKIP wants foreign aid budget to be spent at home

Published 13:05 February 17, 2017
Updated 13:05 February 17, 2017

Britain first: UKIP wants foreign aid budget to be spent at home

UKIP is calling for an 80% cut in the British foreign aid budget £12.5bn (€14,6bn), which corresponds to a legally binding commitment of 0,7% of the country’s GDP.

The budget UKIP is proposing is €2,9bn, calling for Britain to prioritize “basic obligations to British citizens” rather than foreign aid.

The nationalist party claims that aid makes recipients worse off by perpetuating bad government, presumably via corruption, and remains ineffective in tackling poverty. The party advocates an exclusive focus on emergency aid and humanitarian relief.

According to the BBC, British humanitarian aid has more than doubled since 2011, focusing in places like Syria and Yemen, where in 2015 alone €1,46bn was spent on health. British aid in the region represents 16% of all bilateral aid. In 2015, Britain refused to take in refugees in numbers reflecting the state of its economy and population.

UKIP also wants to shed multilateral funding, through the OECD, the EU, the World Bank, and UN agencies, which account for 37% of total spending. Instead, the model of aid should refocus on facilitating trade, according to the party’s foreign aid spokeswoman Lisa Duffy.

