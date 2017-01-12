Briefing: Regulating privacy at the age of Big Data

On Tuesday the European Commission published its proposal for an e-Privacy Regulation. This legislation is intended to clarify rules on the data companies can retain whilst searching the web.

That was an issue the European Commission could not get it right. If everyone was slightly unhappy and no one furious, Tuesday would be a good day. It wasn’t.

The dilemma was succinctly framed: “New devices and technologies that make our life easier in many aspects also create new threats to our priva...