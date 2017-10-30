‘Brexit will be worse than a nightmare for animals’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Britain’s bill on exiting the European Union omits an important article for animal welfare. There is no mention of Article 13 of the 2009 Lisbon Treaty.

This article recognises that animals are sentient beings and requires EU member states to “pay full regard to the welfare requirements of animals”.

According to Mimi Bekhechi, the director of international programmes for PETAA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is an American animal rights organisation), everyone in Britain has an opinion on how our lives may be affected by Brexit, but not the animals.

“Those who may be most profoundly affected by this sea change – animals – have hardly received a mention in the public discourse” wrote Bekhechi in an article published by the Independent.

“Today, the welfare of animals is at a critical crossroads, and selecting the route ahead will determine the fate of billions of cats, dogs, cows, chickens, pigs and others.”

According to Bekhechi, Britain serves as an opportunity to strengthen animal protection laws and improve animal welfare. “But if the transition isn’t handled carefully, it could also undo vital, hard-fought-for protections established under EU regulations, which would make the UK a far scarier and more dangerous place for animals.”

“Whatever side we’re on in the Brexit debate, we can agree that this is a turning point in Britain’s history and a moment to honour that legacy and define the type of country that we want to be in the future,” wrote Bekhechi. “Let’s be one that protects the most vulnerable and treats all species with kindness – and let’s make it the law.”