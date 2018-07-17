Brexit talks restart without key ministers in Brussels

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Dominic Raab, the UK’s new Brexit Secretary is not attending the latest round of Brexit negotiations as this week’s early discussions will be left to civil servants until July 19 even if both sides insist that the talks will intensify ahead of October’s deal deadline.

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is also not attending the EU-28 Foreign Affairs Council, but instead sent the UK’s Permanent Representative Tim Barrow, to fill in for him at what was to be his first ministerial engagement with his counterparts from the European Union.

Barnier and Raab are expected to join the discussions by Thursday.

Brexit talks are restarting after Theresa May’s moves to fill the gaps left by the sudden resignations of David Davis, Boris Johnson after May’s White Paper on Brexit, known as the Chequers Agreement, deeply divided Britain’s Tories. The EU is carefully studying the UK’s latest proposal after it was handed over to the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on July 12.