Brexit summit starts in Brussels

European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels for a two-day summit with an agenda dominated by the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to offer the other 27 leaders an agreement on residency for the citizens of the EU countries as well as employment rights in the country.

British and EU negotiators have started Brexit talks this week. The United Kingdom is set to leave the bloc by the end of March 2019.

Security will also be high on the summit agenda following a foiled suicide bombing in the Belgian capital this week and recent attacks in London and Paris.

The Brussels summit also marks the debut on the EU stage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

On the eve of the summit, Macron reaffirmed his belief in a Europe capable of transforming the world with France as a driving force.

In the face of the threats of extremism, inequality, and authoritarian regimes, it is up to the European Union to “win the battle” for “freedom and democracy…to ensure social justice and preserving the climate of our planet,” Macron said on June 21.

France can play the role of a “driving motor” but only if it first carries out key reforms at home, he said in an interview with eight European newspapers.

Meanwhile, Donald Tusk, the president of the council of EU heads of states and governments, said the EU was now again starting to be perceived as a solution, rather the problem, and that recent difficulties had served to strengthen it.

“It is fair to say that we will meet in a different political context from that of a few months ago, when the anti-EU forces were on the rise,” Tusk wrote.

“The current developments on the continent seem to indicate that we are slowly turning the corner. In many of our countries, the political parties that have built their strength on anti-EU sentiments are beginning to diminish,” he said.