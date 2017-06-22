Brexit could still be reversed, says ‘dreamer’ Tusk, but Macron disagrees

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

EU Summit host and European Council president Donald Tusk appeared positive that the UK might stay in the EU.

“Some of my British friends have asked me whether Brexit could be reversed and whether I could imagine an outcome where the UK stays part of the European Union,” Tusk told reporters on Thursday, ahead of a Brussels EU Summit that will serve Brexit for dinner.

Before the dinner, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to brief the EU-27 heads of state and government on her Brexit plans, especially the citizens’ rights chapter.

Tusk, however, remains a dreamer: “I told them that in fact the European Union was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve, so who knows?“, added the Polish politician. “You may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one,” said Tusk, quoting British John Lennon’s 1971 “Imagine”.

How will this be possible? Things are not clear and the Treaty of the Functioning of the European Union does not describe a reverse procedure for Article 50 activation.

Macron: Brexit will be difficult to reverse

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Brexit talks will be difficult to reverse now that a timetable has been agreed upon.

“From the moment when things are committed to a timetable with an objective, it’s very difficult to go into reverse, we shouldn’t kid ourselves,” Macron said ahead of his first European Council participation.

Macron had also rejected the idea of any type of bilateral Brexit talks apart from what has been agreed in an EU-27 level. “I want the discussions that have just begun to be perfectly coordinated at the European level,” Macron said. “I do not want bilateral discussions because we need to defend the interests of the EU in the short, medium and long term.”