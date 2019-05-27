Brexit party triumphs in the UK

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The polls were right. Nigel Farage‘s Brexit party gained a 31% share of the vote and at least 28 MEPs after voting came to an end in the UK for the European Parliament.

Farage surged to victory to win Wales and the north east of England, including victories in Cardiff and Newcastle, which voted against Brexit in 2016. The Conservatives were decimated, gaining a historically low, 9% of the vote which translates to merely three MEPs.

Labour came out of Sunday’s election not looking as “a government in waiting” with merely 14% and just 10 MEPs. That was marginally better than the Greens, who hovered around 12% and are expected to have 7 MEPs head to Strasbourg. In a clear sign that the traditional British parties are struggling to connect with voters, the Tories came fifth nationwide.