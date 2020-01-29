“Brexit is also our failure – a failure of the Union,” said Guy Verhofstad, the European Parliament’s Brexit co-ordinator, during a debate on the Brexit Bill, held prior to the Parliament’s vote that will pave UK’s departure from the European Union on Friday.

The former Prime Minister of Belgium added that there is a lesson to learn from Brexit; Reforming the Union.

“To make it into a real Union, a Union without opt-in, without opt-outs, without rebates, without exceptions. Only then we can defend our interests and defend our values,” he highlighted.

Verhofstad said that it is Europe’s “responsibility to make sure that the Union to which the UK will return, will be another Union. A Union that will convince all Brits – also those who are sceptical – that their future is our future and that this future lies in Europe”.

Manfred Weber, the German MEP and EPP candidate for the EU Commission Presidency also stressed that Europe needs to change, to become capable of acting, in case another member state considers to leave the bloc.