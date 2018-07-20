Brexit for driving permits

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The mutual recognition of driving licenses is a minute but telling detail of the Brexit process.

At the moment, any driving license issued by every EU member state is recognized across the EU, as well as the EEA area (Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein). However, if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, there will be a need for Britons travelling to Europe by car to issue an international driving license.

According to a report by the UK’s National Audit Office on the level of preparation of the Department of Transport, Britons would need to issue seven million international driving licenses a year.

100,000 such licenses are issued each year in the UK.