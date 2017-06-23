Brexit could cost German car manufacturers 20% of their sales

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A study by the consulting firm Deloitte estimates that car manufacturers in Germany and the EU could lose as much as 20% as a result of a hard Brexit.

One in five German cars are sold in the UK, that is, a market that supports 60,000 jobs in Germany. 18,000 of those could be lost in the event of a hard Brexit.

The damage is already being felt, as a weaker pound is hitting demand for Euro-denominated and pricier German-made cars. Customs duties would further erode the competitiveness of the German cars, by import duties that could reach 21%.

Market share would shift to UK-based manufacturing, which could benefit non-EU car makers. The British Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders is asking for an interim deal and continued UK membership of the Single Market.