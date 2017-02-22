Brexit bill will be ‘hefty’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The bill for Brexit will be “very hefty,” according to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. In a speech to the Belgian Federal Parliament, he warned the exit will not come at “at a discount or at zero cost”.

As reported by the BBC, it could cost the UK up to €60bn after Brexit talks start. The amount will cover the UK’s share of the cost of projects and programmes it signed up to as a member, as well as pensions for EU officials.

Juncker’s comments came as the UK’s House of Lords began a second day of discussion of the government’s European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, which, if passed, will allow Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, allowing formal talks with the EU to start.

She is hoping to do this before the end of March, with EU negotiations expected to take up to two years.

In his speech, Juncker said: “It will be a tough negotiation which will take two years to agree on the exit terms. And to agree on the future architecture of relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union we will need years.

“The British people have to know, they know already, that it will not be at a discount or at zero cost. The British must respect commitments they were involved in making. So the bill will be, to put it a bit crudely, very hefty.”

In a separate report, Bloomberg noted that European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas was asked to define “hefty” – Juncker used the French word for “sale”. Schinas said: “President Juncker was rather bang-on in using a term – ‘sale’ – which offers an idea but in no case offers a number. There is ongoing work at experts level, but I’m not now ready to advance a specific figure.”