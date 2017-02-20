Brexit begins to take its toll on consumers, growth and public finances

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

U.K. retail was slowing for its third consecutive month in January, which means inflation is taking its toll on consumer power.

Britain is losing purchasing power

As the data came on Friday, the pound fell by 0,7% against the dollar, Bloomberg reports.

Inflation surged to 1,8% in January, with price increases hitting food and fuel particularly hard. It is now projected that inflation may reach an annualized 3% in 2017. Inflationary pressure stems mostly from the pound’s double-digit (16%) devaluation since June 2016, because much of the food and energy bought in the U.K is imported and paid for in Euros or Dollars.

Given surging inflation, households now fear the Bank of England will move to increase interest rates, affecting mortgages and limiting purchasing power.

These developments are already felt in slower retail sales. And as the British economy is heavily reliant on retail, that is affecting growth projections.

The governor of the Bank of England, Mike Carney, faced severe criticism last year for saying that Brexit would slow growth. At the time, it was unclear that leaving the EU also meant leaving the Single Market and the Custom’s Union.

Public finances

Meanwhile, the British labour market has been shifting away from regular employment towards the gig economy. Increasingly, employees take one-off jobs from platforms such as TaskRabbit and Freelancer.com. Of the 2,2 million jobs created since 2008 in the U.K, about 40% are in the self-employed category according to Reuters.

While this labour market flexibility had pushed unemployment to the 11-year lows to 4.8%, it is seriously hurting tax revenue. With plans to slash corporate tax to maintain a competitive economy in the post-Brexit era, the shortfall in public revenue is significant irrespectively of whether or not the economic slowdown attributed to Brexit materializes or not.

Thus far, insurance, investment, and retail banking have been reported to be moving part of their operations in the EU, particularly Dublin, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Paris. EasyJet is also setting up a subsidiary in an EU member state while EU student application for U.K’s universities has fallen by 7% for 2017.