The Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejected €20 million pledge by the G7 summit in France to fight the Amazon forest wildfire.

The money was pledged by Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US to support the firefighting effort while President Emmanuel Macron also offered to deploy its own military infrastructure.

The Brazilian foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, said that UN mechanisms to fight deforestation were already in place, while President Bolsonaro accused his French counterpart of a colonialist ethos.

“Thanks, but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe,” Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni,” the Brazilian daily Globo. “Macron cannot even prevent a predictable fire in the country that’s part of the world’s heritage,” Onyx added, in a reference to the fire that burned through the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral in April.

President Bolsonaro has long maintained that European countries are trying to gain access to Brazil’s natural resources and sees conservationism as an alibi for gaining a foothold in the region. “These countries that send money here, they don’t send it out of charity,” Mr Bolsonaro said last week, adding that the Amazon is not “a colony or a no-man’s land.”

Brazil says 44,000 soldiers have been deployed and military operations are underway in seven states.

Last Saturday, EU Council President Donald Tusk called into question the ratification of the EU-Mercosur agreement should Brazil fail to deal with the wildfires in an ecosystem known as the “lungs of the world,” due to its role in absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen.