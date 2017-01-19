Boris Johnson stirs controversy in comments to France

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been criticised for his warning to France. He called on French President François Hollande to stop trying to “administer punishment beatings” in the manner of “some world war two movie” to any country that tries to leave the EU.

