Boris Johnson stirs controversy in comments to France

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been criticised for his warning to France. He called on French President François Hollande to stop trying to “administer punishment beatings” in the manner of “some world war two movie” to any country that tries to leave the EU.
Speaking at a foreign policy conference in Delhi, Johnson said: “If Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who seeks to escape [the EU], in the manner of some world war two movie, I don’t think that is t...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑