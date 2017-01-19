Boris Johnson stirs controversy in comments to France

EPA/RAJAT GUPTA
Click for full view

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson addresses the 2nd Raisina Dialogue event in New Delhi, India, 18 January 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 10:21 January 19, 2017
Updated 10:21 January 19, 2017

Boris Johnson stirs controversy in comments to France

By Beata Stur

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been criticised for his warning to France. He called on French President François Hollande to stop trying to “administer punishment beatings” in the manner of “some world war two movie” to any country that tries to leave the EU.

Speaking at a foreign policy conference in Delhi, Johnson said: “If Hollande wants to administer punishment beatings to anybody who seeks to escape [the EU], in the manner of some world war two movie, I don’t think that is t...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: EU Presidency calls for EU-Turkey deal replica to be applied to African countries