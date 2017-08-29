Boosting nuclear security, IAEA opens low-enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano attends the launch of the bank of low-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan, August 29, 2017.

Published 21:11 August 29, 2017
Updated 21:11 August 29, 2017

The bank will not be a source of permanent supplies or a certain “stored” uranium reserve will be NZ, which will be claimed only in the event of a crisis on the global uranium market

ASTANA – A bank of low-enriched uranium of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was launched in eastern Kazakhstan on August 29. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev handed over keys of low-enriched uranium bank to IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano. The Kazakh President opened the bank building during a teleconference with Oskaman city in Kazakhstan, where the bank is located.

The IAEA will bear the cost of acquiring, delivering, maintaining low-enriched uranium; costs associated...

