Boosting nuclear security, IAEA opens low-enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – A bank of low-enriched uranium of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was launched in eastern Kazakhstan on August 29. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev handed over keys of low-enriched uranium bank to IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano. The Kazakh President opened the bank building during a teleconference with Oskaman city in Kazakhstan, where the bank is located.

The IAEA will bear the cost of acquiring, delivering, maintaining low-enriched uranium; costs associated...