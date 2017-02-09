Bond buyers are spooked by Le Pen’s national monetary policy plans

LA MONNAIE/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A handout photo released by French La Monnaie mint in Paris, France, 21 August, 2009 shows the 25 euro silver coin. This coin and those of 10 euro silver, and 100 and 250 euro gold coins were issued in June 2009 for collectors, and are valid as legal tender in France.

Author
NEOnline | IR
Published 10:01 February 9, 2017
Updated 10:04 February 9, 2017

Bond buyers are spooked by Le Pen’s national monetary policy plans

By NEOnline | IR

Le Pen plans the reintroduction of the Franc. This is no longer a discussion "in principle." The policy picture is gaining some detail. And given a number of electoral encounters that have surprised pollsters and pundits, markets are beginning to be spooked.

French spreads are surging to four-year highs, which may seem tolerable, but should be seen as the beginning. What is certain is that if the second biggest economy in the EU abandoned the monetay union, that would be the end of the proje...

