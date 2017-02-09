Bond buyers are spooked by Le Pen’s national monetary policy plans

Le Pen plans the reintroduction of the Franc. This is no longer a discussion "in principle." The policy picture is gaining some detail. And given a number of electoral encounters that have surprised pollsters and pundits, markets are beginning to be spooked.

French spreads are surging to four-year highs, which may seem tolerable, but should be seen as the beginning. What is certain is that if the second biggest economy in the EU abandoned the monetay union, that would be the end of the proje...