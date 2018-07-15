Bombers target Sinn Fein leadership linked to Good Friday Agreement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Sinn Fein’s historical leadership in Northern Ireland has been targeted by bomb attacks on Saturday night.

The assailants targeted the homes of Sinn Fein’s former N. Ireland chairman, Bobby Storey, and the former leader Gerry Adams.

No one was injured by the attacks, although according to Gerry Adams two of his grandchildren were playing on the sight ten minutes before the explosion.

The press suspect that the two prominent Republican leaders were targeted by dissident Republican groups who oppose the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. Gerry Adams has not denied the possible link; he called on the assailants “or their representatives” to meet with him.

“I would like them to have the guts and the gumption to sit down and tell what this is about,” Adams said.

The attacks are the culmination of a renewed cycle of violence in Northern Ireland’s second-largest city, Derry (Londonderry). According to the police, over 74 petrol bombs and improvised explosive devices have been used in recent clashes between Republicans and Unionists.

It is feared that Brexit is creating a polarized atmosphere that will increase the pool of recruits for Republican dissidents and paramilitary loyalist groups. Several dissident groups continue to be active since the Irish Republican Army (IRA) decommissioned its weapons. For these groups, those who signed the agreement betrayed the nationalist cause.

The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar condemned the violence in Londonderry and Belfast.