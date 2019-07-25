Boeing posts $3bn loss due to 737 Max affair

The grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max has cost Boeing $3bn in losses in the second quarter.
Boeing posted losses on Wednesday, as the company has booked a $5bn charge following the fatal crashes of the 737 Max in Ethiopia and Indonesia.
The 737 Max is the company’s best-selling aircraft in history. The company is now paying compensation for delayed deliveries as well as the grounded fleet. Overall sales have dropped by 35%.
The 737 Max experience has caused Boeing to also delay the launch of the 777X widebody aircraft from June 2019 to early 2020, due to problems with the General Electric engine.