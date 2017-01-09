BMW defies Trump’s threats to shift production from Mexico to the US

ARMIN WEIGEL
(FILE) A file photo dated 07 March 2012 showing an employee attaching a BMW logo onto the hood of a new car at the factory in Regensburg, Germany. German luxury carmaker BMW has retained its position as the world's leading premium auto brand after posting record sales in 2013. Global deliveries, which include the flagship BMW brand, the compact urban Mini and top-of-the range Rolls Royce, climbed by 6.4 per cent last year compared with 2012, to about 1.96 million vehicles, the group said 13 January 2013. 'The BMW group posted record sales once again in 2013 and is clearly the number one in the premium segment,' said BMW sales chief Ian Robertson. Strong demand for luxury autos in the world's biggest car markets - China and the US - is helping to offset sluggish growth in regions such as Europe.

Published 10:58 January 9, 2017
Updated 10:58 January 9, 2017

The Trump administration comes to office with an industrial protectionist agenda

While Donald Trump is taking to threatening American and Japanese car manufacturers to shift production from Mexico, the German manufacturer BMW is defiant.

The US President-elect has been tweeting threats to vehicle manufacturers, urging them to move production to the US, at least for models intended for export to the US. He is warning that he will impose a punitive border tax of 35% in violation of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

German car manufacturer BMW is in the middle of a $1bn (€950 million) investment in Mexico. BMW says the company remains “absolutely committed” to its plant in San Luis Potosi, BBC reports. However, the company will also invest in South Carolina, while the German automaker is the biggest US exporter of cars from the US in net value terms.

Trump last week threatened General Motors and the Japanese Manufacturer, Toyota, for not shifting production to the US.

Some automakers are complying with Trump’s demands.

On Sunday Fiat Chrysler announced it would be investing $1 billion in the US rather than in Mexico. Last week Ford announced the shifting of a $1,6bn investment from Mexico to its Michigan plant.

The biggest Japanese manufacturer in Mexico, Nissan, has yet to be targeted. Mazda and Honda also produce in Mexico for the US market. Japanese manufacturers account for 40% of total output in Mexico and continue expanding. Reuters reports that even a small increase in tariffs for entry to the US market would immediately hurt operating profits would hit Nissan the hardest, followed by Mazda, Honda, and Toyota.

Japanese manufacturers produce over 4 million cars in the US, their biggest market. Toyota alone has ten manufacturing plants in the US.

The Trump administration is also insisting it will move to build a wall across the border with Mexico and will force Mexico to assume the cost. The threats range from curtailing remittances to raising tariffs. Trump’s transition team estimates the cost for the Wall to be $11.3 bn.

Following Donald Trump’s election, the Mexican currency has been rapidly depreciating.

