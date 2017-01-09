BMW defies Trump’s threats to shift production from Mexico to the US

The Trump administration comes to office with an industrial protectionist agenda

While Donald Trump is taking to threatening American and Japanese car manufacturers to shift production from Mexico, the German manufacturer BMW is defiant.

The US President-elect has been tweeting threats to vehicle manufacturers, urging them to move production to the US, at least for models intended for export to the US. He is warning that he will impose a punitive border tax of 35% in violation of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

German car manufacturer BMW is in the middle of a $1bn (€950 million) investment in Mexico. BMW says the company remains “absolutely committed” to its plant in San Luis Potosi, BBC reports. However, the company will also invest in South Carolina, while the German automaker is the biggest US exporter of cars from the US in net value terms.

Trump last week threatened General Motors and the Japanese Manufacturer, Toyota, for not shifting production to the US.

Some automakers are complying with Trump’s demands.

On Sunday Fiat Chrysler announced it would be investing $1 billion in the US rather than in Mexico. Last week Ford announced the shifting of a $1,6bn investment from Mexico to its Michigan plant.

The biggest Japanese manufacturer in Mexico, Nissan, has yet to be targeted. Mazda and Honda also produce in Mexico for the US market. Japanese manufacturers account for 40% of total output in Mexico and continue expanding. Reuters reports that even a small increase in tariffs for entry to the US market would immediately hurt operating profits would hit Nissan the hardest, followed by Mazda, Honda, and Toyota.

Japanese manufacturers produce over 4 million cars in the US, their biggest market. Toyota alone has ten manufacturing plants in the US.

The Trump administration is also insisting it will move to build a wall across the border with Mexico and will force Mexico to assume the cost. The threats range from curtailing remittances to raising tariffs. Trump’s transition team estimates the cost for the Wall to be $11.3 bn.

Following Donald Trump’s election, the Mexican currency has been rapidly depreciating.