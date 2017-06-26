Billions to bail out ailing Italian banks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Two banks in the Venice region are being bailed out by the Italian government, at a cost of €5.2bn. The good assets of Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca will be taken on by Intesa Sanpaolo.

As reported by the BBC, Italy’s government will appoint special administrators for the two ailing banks, which face bankruptcy.

In a separate report, the Reuters news agency noted that the final cost for the state could rise to up to €17bn.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters on June 25 that on top of the €5.2bn payment, the state will offer additional guarantees for up to €12bn to cover for potential losses stemming from a due diligence of the two banks’ bad and risky loans.

According to Bloomberg, the government tried for months to rescue the two banks, but its efforts ended on June 23 when the ECB turned the matter over to the Single Resolution Board in Brussels for disposal. The SRB, in turn, passed the issue to Italian authorities after concluding there was no public interest in resolving them under European Union law, a process that would have exposed senior debt holders to losses.