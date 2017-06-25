Big OLAF bust

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

It took two weeks and the participation of all 28 European Union member states, as well as Norway and 12 countries in Asia, for the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) to score an impressive victory against smugglers. More than 70,000 fake car parts and some 56 million counterfeit cigarettes were seized.

Fulfilling its mandate, OLAF, along with Interpol and Europol, coordinated a massive operation that resulted in the discovery of a wide-range of counterfeit and illicit goods, including 668kg of cocaine. As for the discovery of the 56 million cigarettes, this alone prevented €12m in customs duties and tax revenue losses across the EU.

“Operation Renegade shows what can be achieved when customs authorities, international partners and industry work together,” said OLAF Director-General Giovanni Kessler.

“Counterfeit goods hurt consumers, harm legitimate businesses and cause huge losses to public revenues,” he added.

Operation Renegade dates to the period 1989-1992 when smuggling rings importing exotic birds were busted in the United States. This time, OLAF facilitated Operation Renegade – a cooperation organised within the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) framework.

Six custom liaison officers from Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Norway and China, as well as Europol, cooperated with OLAF. Many European ports were also involved in the operation.

Vehicle manufacturers also contributed to the operation, which led to discoveries of numerous fake car parts – from grills, oil and air filters and fuel pumps to 590 cylinders of CFC refrigerant commonly used in air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.