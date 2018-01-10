Berlusconi’s far-right allies become the champions of Italexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

As Italy moves closer to the polls in March, the question of whether or not Italy should remain in the Eurozone is dividing the Italian right.

Apparently, Forza Italia and the Five Star Movement (MS5) seem to converge with the center-left government over the need for new European fiscal rules, ahead of parliamentary elections.

Silvio Berlusconi has talked about the need for a parallel currency, restoring the lira for domestic transactions in order to regain competitiveness. He proposes holding on to the Euro as an international currency.

The previously uncompromising Five Star Movement MS5 is now willing to discuss alternatives to a neat break with the Eurozone. “It is not the right time to leave the euro,” the leader of MS5 Di Maio said in an interview with RAI.

Di Maio has said that he will offer a referendum on leaving the single currency unless the fiscal compact is watered down to allow Italy a bigger deficit. He also wants to review capital requirements for banking, as raising capital buffers continues to disrupt Italy’s credit flow for businesses, despite historically low interest rates.

But, Italy’s far-right is moving away from Berlusconi to advocate nothing less than a neat break with the Eurozone. The League’s economics spokesman Claudio Borghi makes clear his party will only join a government willing to “restore monetary sovereignty.”

The 81-year old former Prime Minister believes he can hold the right together in Italy, as the leader of the Leage, Matteo Salvini, has not singled out Eurozone membership as a red line issue. The alliance has not included leaving the Euro on its programmatic agenda last Sunday.