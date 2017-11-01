Berlusconi questioned over his involvement in 1993 mafia bombing attacks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi testified on Tuesday in relation to a string of Mafia bombings in 1993, La Repubblica and Il Corriere della Sera report.

The same sources claim that authorities are also questioning Berlusconi’s jailed former aid, Marcello Dell’ Utri. The bombings in Florence, Rome, and Milan killed ten people and damaged art.

On May 27, 1993, a bomb at the Georgofili agrarian institute in Florence killed five people and damaged the Uffizi gallery. On 27 July 1993, the churches of St. John Lateran and San Giorgio al Velabro in Rome were bombed.

The Cosa Nostra led by Toto’ Riina, jailed in January 1993, is known for having carried out the attacks. However, recent recordings in prison suggest that the Cosa Nostra boss Giuseppe Graviano ordered these bombings, as well as another attack against the mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, following Berlusconi’s request.

Berlusconi’s defense suggests that the recordings do not in fact refer to Berlusconi and that the prosecution is politically motivated.