Berlusconi emerges as the “necessary partner” in a future Italian government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

While the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader, Luigi Di Maio, is positioning his party as an amiable partner open to coalitions, Silvio Berlusconi has already reinvented himself as a king-maker.

Speaking to the TV show Porta a Porta on Tuesday, Di Maio made clear that his party is ready to field candidates that were no party members for the March 4 legislative elections. Most significantly, he dropped a demand for an exit from the Eurozone.

Berlusconi is moving towards the same trajectory, making clear he favours a second currency but not an exit from the Eurozone, in opposition to his far-right ally Lega Nord. The far-right Lega Nord is in-itself divided over the question of the Euro, as it advocates monetary sovereignty, but it is not clear if that is a greater priority to being in government.

For the moment, it is clear that Berlusconi cannot be the prime minister. Because of his conviction for tax fraud, the 81-year old is banned from political office until November 2019. And although he is appealing the ruling at the European Court of Human Rights, he is more likely to emerge as a kingmaker than as a king.

The governing PD is pointing to economic recovery, which is timid but clear. Unemployment continues to fall, reaching its lowest level since September 2012. According to the Italian statistical service (ISTAT), Italy has created 243,000 jobs (1%) since November 2016. Unemployment is currently at 11%.

In the polls, the ruling Democratic Party (PD) trails MS5. But, none of the two can lead a government in their own right. MS5 polls in the region of 30% with PD in the region of 23%. It has long been speculated that Berlusconi may be the only possible ally for a party that has seen its electoral base fragment and cannot hope to expand its influence in the right or the left of the political spectrum.

In this scheme, Berlusconi appears the only option for an alliance for Renzi, Di Maio, and Lega Nord.