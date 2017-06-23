When Berlin spied on Washington

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German intelligence spied on White House personnel for years, according to newly revealed documents leaked to the German weekly Der Spiegel. The magazine reported on June 22 that it had received materials documenting German surveillance efforts aimed at US businesses and government.

The Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, reportedly monitored email addresses at the White House with a list of some 4,000 selector keywords between 1998 and 2006.

Other targets included the US Department of State and Department of Treasury, as well as the US Air Force and the NASA space agency.

Hundreds of foreign embassies as well as international organisations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were also targeted, according to Der Spiegel’s report.

The magazine said it had seen documents showing that the intelligence service, the BND, had a list of some 4,000 so-called selector keywords for surveillance between 1998 and 2006.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the findings will likely prompt further embarrassment for the German government. Berlin had reacted furiously when former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed documents in 2013 showing widespread US spying, including the tapping of Chancellor Angela Merkel‘s mobile phone.

Merkel famously said “spying among friends is not on”.