Berlin Christmas Market attack: IS claims responsibility, suspect released

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The “dangerous criminal” who is responsible for the attack remains at large said the German police on Tuesday.

Who is responsible for the attack in Berlin’s Christmas Market is unclear. But, it is clear that this was a terrorist attack.

The so-called Islamic State claimed the attack, although that is not a proof in itself. The Federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, said that the style and target of the attack pointed towards Islamic terrorism. And the Interior Minister, Thomas De Maiziere, made clear this was an intentional act.

It remains unclear whether the assailants acted merely in the name or actually under the instructions of the so-called Islamic State.

Thomas De Maiziere said that there were” several lines of investigation.”

The head of Germany’s Criminal Police Agency, Holger Münch, said “there’s always a heightened risk of significant further attacks,” calling for vigilance.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that Germany mourns its victims but is determined to live without fear. However, she admitted that “it would be particularly difficult for us all to bear if it turned out that the person who committed this act was someone who had sought protection and asylum in Germany.”

Berlin’s final Monday night toll was 12 casualties and 48 injuries.

Initially, the police arrested a Pakistani asylum seeker, Naved B, 23, who was released on Tuesday. Berlin’s police chief, Klaus Kandt, said that it is “uncertain” he was the driver.

U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump, condemned the attack on Monday, speaking about “Islamist terrorists {who} continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad.”