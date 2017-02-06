Benoît Hamon: pirate or apparatchik?

As Fillon crumbles, Hamon rises. Nobody expected him to win the French Socialist preliminary election.

The one and only Socialist candidate is now fourth in the presidential race, with 16.5% voter intentions in the first round, behind Marine Le Pen (26.5%), the independent Emmanuel Macron (22.5%), and the conservative Francois Fillon (19.5%), who keeps falling and who will certainly be eliminated in the first round.

Since no-one really thinks the far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen w...