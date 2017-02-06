Benoît Hamon: pirate or apparatchik?

EPA
Click for full view
Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 08:21 February 6, 2017
Updated 08:21 February 6, 2017

Benoît Hamon: pirate or apparatchik?

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe

As Fillon crumbles, Hamon rises. Nobody expected him to win the French Socialist preliminary election.
The one and only Socialist candidate is now fourth in the presidential race, with 16.5% voter intentions in the first round, behind Marine Le Pen (26.5%), the independent Emmanuel Macron (22.5%), and the conservative Francois Fillon (19.5%), who keeps falling and who will certainly be eliminated in the first round.
Since no-one really thinks the far-right Front National leader Marine Le Pen w...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Values-based leadership creates lasting value