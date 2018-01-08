Belgium asks Google to blur aerial images of nuclear weapons storage areas

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Belgian Minister of Defence has asked Google to blur the aerial images of the Kleine Brogel Air Base, in Flanders, where US nuclear weapons and a number of F-16 war planes are known to be based, but the military installations are still visible on Google Earth.

The ACMP-CGPM military syndicate is worried about it. “People with bad intentions can easily prepare an attack”, the syndicate says. “Thanks to Google, they can guess the lay-out of the base, despite soldiers being asked to be careful and vigilant”.

Google said they had taken action and already blurred images of roads around these installations on Google Street View. However, as they were not behind the aerial images on Google Earth they couldn’t blur them.

The last time the eventuality of terrorists resorting to a nuclear attack through proxy was invoked was in 2003, when the Belgian-Tunisian former professional footballer Nizar Trabelsi was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for plotting to attack the American airbase of Kleine Brogel in Flanders, Belgium, where nuclear missiles are known to be stored.

In October 2013, after having fully served his sentence, Trabelsi was extradited to the United States, but for a long time at the end of 2007 and the start of 2008, there was maximum alert in Brussels when authorities intercepted a plot to free Trabelsi from jail.