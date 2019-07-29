Belgian nuclear plant reactors to may remain open until 2025

According to the European Court of Justice. two of the reactors at Belgium’s two Doel Nuclear Power Station may remain open until 2025 until an assessment on how the closure would affect electricity supplies in the country.
In June 2015, the government of Prime Minister Charles Michel, who is also the president-elect of the European Council, extended the lifespan of Doel’s number 1 and 2 reactors without making an environmental assessment. Two Belgian organisations – Bond Beter Leefmilieu and Inter-Environnement Wallonie – later asked the European Court of Justice whether an environmental impact assessment should be carried out before an official extension could be made.
Because the power stations are close to the border with the Netherlands, a cross-border procedure was also required.
The nuclear power stations can remain open, according to European regulations.
