Belgian government shaken by deportations scandal

OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

Belgian State Secretary for Asylum Policy, Migration and Administrative Simplification Theo Francken member of flemish nationalist party NV-A party smiles during a visit of Belgium King to center of accommodation for asylum seekers, in Belgrade, Namur Belgium, 24 September 2015. Belgium goes trough a crisis as hundreds of applicants for asylum are forced to sleep in the street and public parks, waiting for a meeting with Belgian Immigration Office.The immigration center Works only on 250 case per day and after a successful interview, asylum-seekers are referred to Fedasil, which assigns their accommodation.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 07:44 January 11, 2018
Updated 08:27 January 11, 2018

The Belgian immigration minister Theo Francken is under pressure to resign for his handling of Sudanese asylum seekers that had been tortured in Sudan.

This is a country in which the President, Omar al-Bashir, faces allegations of crimes by the International Criminal Court. Apparently, in September 2017 the Belgian government welcomed a political delegation from Khartoum whose members came to identify Sudanese migrants held in detention centres.

The practice of recognition mission is not in-itself unusual in Europe, as efforts of repatriation are scaled up. However, according to Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights, the returning state must ensure that the deportee that has requested asylum will not be subjected to degrading treatment or torture upon return.

Belgian courts have cast doubt on the government’s ability to provide such a guarantee. Courts have ordered a halt to deportations pending an investigation.  

The Flemish nationalist party (N-VA) to which Mr. Francken belongs is one of the four political pillars underpinning the Belgian government.

Although Prime Minister Charles Michel is a Francophone liberal, his government needs the support of N-VA.  And the leader of N-VA Bart de Wever makes clear that if Francken is forced to resign, his party will leave the government. The other Flemish partner – the conservative CD&V – is calling out the prime minister for becoming the N-VA’s puppet.

