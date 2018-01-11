Belgian government shaken by deportations scandal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Belgian immigration minister Theo Francken is under pressure to resign for his handling of Sudanese asylum seekers that had been tortured in Sudan.

This is a country in which the President, Omar al-Bashir, faces allegations of crimes by the International Criminal Court. Apparently, in September 2017 the Belgian government welcomed a political delegation from Khartoum whose members came to identify Sudanese migrants held in detention centres.

The practice of recognition mission is not in-itself unusual in Europe, as efforts of repatriation are scaled up. However, according to Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights, the returning state must ensure that the deportee that has requested asylum will not be subjected to degrading treatment or torture upon return.

Belgian courts have cast doubt on the government’s ability to provide such a guarantee. Courts have ordered a halt to deportations pending an investigation.

The Flemish nationalist party (N-VA) to which Mr. Francken belongs is one of the four political pillars underpinning the Belgian government.

Although Prime Minister Charles Michel is a Francophone liberal, his government needs the support of N-VA. And the leader of N-VA Bart de Wever makes clear that if Francken is forced to resign, his party will leave the government. The other Flemish partner – the conservative CD&V – is calling out the prime minister for becoming the N-VA’s puppet.