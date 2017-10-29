Belgian Flemish nationalist minister says ‘not unrealistic’ for Catalan leader to get asylum in Belgium

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The sacked leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, could be granted political asylum in Belgium according to the country’s immigration minister.

The Madrid government sacked the Catalan leader and dismissed the region’s parliament on Friday, hours after it declared itself an independent nation.

Spain’s constitutional court has also started a review of Catalonia’s independence vote for prosecutors to decide if it constituted rebellion.

While there was no indication Puigdemont was hoping to come to Belgium, the country is one of few members of the European Union where EU citizens can ask for political asylum.

“It is not unrealistic if you look at the situation,” Belgium’s migration minister, Theo Francken, told Belgian broadcaster VTM.

“They are already talking about a prison sentence,” Francken, a member of Flemish nationalist party N-VA, said. “The question is to what extent he would get a fair trial.”

While most European leaders have refrained from commenting on the Spanish crisis, saying it was an internal matter and the country’s constitution should prevail, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel called for dialogue between Madrid and Barcelona.

Michel, a centrist from French-speaking Wallonia, has governed in coalition with the N-VA since 2014, a period during which the party toned down its calls for more independence for Belgium’s Dutch-speaking North.

The relationship between Belgium and Spain soured over a similar issue in the 1990s and 2000s, when the country refused to extradite a Spanish couple wanted over alleged involvement with the Basque militant group ETA.

Sacked Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for peaceful “democratic opposition” to the central government’s takeover of the region following its unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

Puigdemont, whose regional government was dismissed by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Friday, accused Madrid of “premeditated aggression” against the will of the Catalans.

European countries, the United States and Mexico have rejected the Catalan declaration and expressed support for Spain’s unity.