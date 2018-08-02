Belgian, Dutch and Swedish pilots join industrial action against Ryanair

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Dutch pilots’ union VNV was the latest to announce it is joining the strike against Ryanair on Wednesday.

The Dutch Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) voted in favour of industrial action, following in the footsteps of their German and Irish colleagues.

Swedish and Belgian pilots are expected to join.

Pilots are demanding an end to ‘bogus’ self-employment, lack of sufficient sick pay and pension provisions, but also a lack of transparency on the vacations and promotions regime.

Meanwhile, the Irish low-cost carrier has faced a rollout of industrial action by cabin crews in Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

Ryanair chairman Michael O’Leary is threatening to move jobs to Poland. The company has issued Irish pilots with a protective notice, threatening layoffs and fleet relocation. Unions across Europe are stepping up the pressure against the Irish low-cost carrier that only recognized the rights to collective bargaining for its employees in December 2017.

Ryanair is seeking to make separate agreements in each of the markets it operates and has asked for a full week’s notice of strike action to refund or redirect passengers.