Belarus’ Lukashenko reiterates offer of peacekeeping role in Ukraine’s Donbass

In his latest attempt to be cast as a mediator in the ongoing war in eastern Ukraine, Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has, once again, offered to deploy Belarusian troops to the war-torn Donbass region as part of a contingent of peacekeepers that would enforce a ceasefire agreement that Lukashenko helped broker in 2015.

“Do be so quick to reject this (idea). We are not trying to show off. The Ukrainian people respect our position and the role we have played since the beginning of the conflict; this is what our proposals are based on. We are ready to solve this problem if we are confident that the main players want peace in our common European home. There’s no one who wants to inflame the situation in Ukraine and make it a hotspot to fan tensions between Russia and Belarus…People are tired of this war (in Ukraine). Nobody needs this war. Not Belarus, Ukraine, or Russia,” said Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, who has been Belarus’ president since 1994, added that Belarus is ready to take responsibility for ensuring peace in Ukraine and exerting control over the Russian-Ukrainian border as well as assist in holding local elections.