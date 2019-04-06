BBC opens up shop in Amsterdam

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The BBC is opening an office in the Netherlands to be able to transmit across the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Under EU rules, broadcasters must have a satellite uplink or considerable operations in the EU bloc to qualify for a licence. Broadcast licences cover shows the BBC beams to other EU countries, such as Doctor Who and Eastenders.

In September, British online sports channel DAZN announced that it would open a development centre in Amsterdam to protect its operations from the impact of Brexit.