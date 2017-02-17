BBC on Germany’s fight against fake news

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The BBC’s media editor, Amol Rajan, travelled to Dortmund and Berlin to investigate how Germany is leading the fight against fake news.

“There have been some high-profile cases here. Breitbart reported that a mob attacked Germany’s oldest church, St Reinold’s Church in Dortmund. The website has subsequently published a lengthy defence of its original article, together with an admission that it is not in fact the oldest church in Germany,” he wrote.

But when Rajan visited the church, the locals including a pastor who works in the city (and was named in the Breitbart report), and a local refugee support worker, were unanimous in the view that the Breitbart report misrepresented true events in service of an anti-Islamist agenda that was divisive and unjust.

Germany’s political class wants to take action. Lars Klingbeil, a fast-rising star of the Social Democratic Party who is a close associate of Martin Schulz, told Rajan his plan to tackle fake news.

As for Facebook, it now employs independent fact-checkers in Germany. Correctiv is a smart outfit whose employees are mostly young. Correctiv monitors suspicious stories, looking at how much they are being liked and shared.

According to Rajan, if the headline looks suspicious, or it appears on a website known to be dubious, the Correctiv team will contact the original sources for the story, to verify if it’s true or not. They then mark it true or false, and send a message to all German users of the social media platform, indicating its rectitude or otherwise.

“Based on my conversations here, there are several reasons why Germany has got ahead of the curve on this important issue,” writes Rajan. He outlines six reasons.

First, Angela Merkel‘s refugee policy is hugely controversial, and has galvanised that part of the political spectrum that, thus far, has shown the greatest propensity for creating fake news internationally: the nationalist far-right.

Second, because of Germany’s 20th Century history, there is a hyper-sensitivity about the rise of that far-right.

Third, the traditional media sector in Germany is very different to those of Britain and America. The most influential newspapers are staid rather than raucous; the cable news channels are more BBC or CNN than Fox News, and talk radio has nothing like the oomph that is generated by the likes of Rush Limbaugh or, now on LBC, Nigel Farage.

Fourth, there have been several high-profile cases. The Modamani case is perhaps the most notorious. Groups like the Resistance of German Patriots have been happy to spread nationalist propaganda, with a limited regard for facts.

Fifth, Germany retains a strong belief in the competence and capability of government. If there is a social problem, goes this thinking, perhaps it is capable of a political solution, by virtue of smart regulation.

Sixth, there are local and national elections coming. Fearing a repeat of America’s recent experience, where fake stories went viral and may have influenced some voters, Germany believes prevention is better than cure. And Facebook, damaged by the fallout from fake news about Donald Trump, appears to agree.