Barnier calls on the UK to move from “constructive ambiguity” to clarity

The restart of Brexit negotiations on Monday started with tension. It is unclear whether the atmosphere will change by this coming Thursday.

In a statement to the media on Monday, the European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called on the UK to clarify its position on all separation issues.

#Brexit – 3rd round of negotiations just started. @MichelBarnier : "We must start negotiating seriously. We need UK papers that are clear" pic.twitter.com/vjTfALLXzK — European Commission (@EU_Commission) August 28, 2017

Barnier called on the UK to start negotiating “seriously” by clarifying its “ambiguous” position on the financial settlement – the so-called Brexit bill – so that negotiations can move on to the discussion over a post-Brexit relationship.

The European Commission’s chief negotiator also said that this issue must be clarified before negotiations move on to the status of Northern Ireland, which both parties have linked to the future border and customs relationship.

Brussels is less than impressed on the UK’s proposals for a “seamless border” for people, goods, and services outside the Customs’ Union. The UK continues to suggest that the UK will not talk about any financial obligation before settling its future trade relationship, putting in the equation Northern Ireland.

“We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations,” Barnier said on Monday.

Through his statement, Barnier made clear that he does not share the view that negotiations can go on with Brexit Secretary David Davies in the spirit of “constructive ambiguity.”

“The sooner we remove the ambiguity the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and to a transitional period,” Barnier said.

David Davies dismissed criticism, calling on Brussels to show “flexibility and imagination” in the negotiations, insisting that “technical discussions” must move forward on a range of issues. Over the last four weeks, the British government insists that these technical talks must include the discussion of future trade relations.