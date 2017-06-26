Barnier: “More ambition, clarity and guarantees” needed from the UK’s Brexit proposals

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier took a first go at the UK’s proposal on citizens rights, shortly after UK prime minister Theresa May presented the British proposal to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Barnier was rather laconic on assessing May’s citizens rights’ plan: “Same level of protection as in EU law. More ambition, clarity and guarantees needed than in today’s UK position,” were his comments.

European Parliament’s Brexit Coordinator and the President of the Liberal and Democrat Group in the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt, however, welcomed the proposal of the UK, assessing positively May’s commitments.

Verhofstadt welcomed the UK’s public counter-proposal, asking for some more time for the European Parliament’s Brexit steering group to study the UK’s proposals in the days to come. “At first glance, there is at least one element that makes a difference – namely the commitment to simplify existing administrative procedures. However, a number of limitations remain worrisome and will have to be carefully assessed,” adds Verhofstadt.

“The European Parliament will act to protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK and defend the integrity of European Union law, including the Charter of Fundamental Rights and its enforcement framework,” repeated Verhofstadt, reminding the European Parliament’s 5 April resolution, according to which any degradation of the rights linked to freedom of movement, including discrimination between EU citizens in their access to residency rights, before the date of withdrawal from the EU by the UK would be contrary to European law.“