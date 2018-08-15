Bannon’s ambitions for the 2019 European elections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Steven Bannon will be setting up a think-tank in Brussels called “The Movement,” aiming to support European nationalist parties in the countdown to May’s 2019 European Parliament elections.

The former White House adviser Steve Bannon aspires to create a “centre of operations” that will consolidate sovereigntist parties, France 24 reports. Since 2014, Bannon wants to rally a global “Tea Party” movement, opposing globalization or what he calls “the party of Davos.”

In an interview with the Daily Beast in July, Bannon announced that his think-tank would focus on fund-raising, polling, strategy, messaging, and data targeting on behalf of Europe’s far-right. The think tank is meant to compensate for the lack of experience of the emerging sovereigntist right in Europe and counterbalance George Soros’ Open Society.

The Movement will start with 10 staff members.

Bannon advocates for the unification of the right in the European Parliament, in a bloc that could bring together up to the third of new members of the European Parliament. Consultations for the unification of the nationalist right are already underway, with or without the involvement of Steve Bannon.

In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, the leader of the Eurosceptic Finns Party unveiled ongoing negotiations for the consolidation of the sovereigntist political right into a single group for the 2019 European Parliament.

The chairperson of the Finns Party, Jussi Halla-aho, appears confident that Eurosceptic groups scattered between the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) and the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) will consolidate. The political regimentation is championed by the Italian Minister of Interior, Matteo Salvini, of the Lega.

Currently, the three groups control 151 seats in the 751-seat European Parliament but are looking to increase their influence as Euro-critical parties surge in polls across the 27 EU member states.

Bannon is currently consulting with numerous parties and leaders around Europe, including UKIP’s Nigel Farage, the Conservative Boris Johnson, Marine Le Pen of the National Rally in France, Alice Widel of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), and the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.