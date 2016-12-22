Banks for sale in Poland

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Following the sale of Poland’s largest lender by UniCredit, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he expects more foreign banks to follow suit next year.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Raiffeisen has so far failed to find a buyer for its Polish unit after state-run lender Alior Bank ended talks to buy Raiffeisen Polbank.

However, Poland’s state-run insurer PZU and fund PFR did agree to buy UniCredit’s Pekao for €2.5bn earlier this month.

“I expect that next year we may see more financial institutions being put up for sale… we’re observing this and our approach is opportunistic,” Morawiecki told reporters.

According to Reuters, the Polish government has been increasing its sway over the banking sector in what analysts have said is an attempt to gain more control over the slowing economy.