Bank of England prepares the market for financial shock

Carney expects British households may not be able to service consumer loans

In a press conference on Tuesday, the Bank Governor Mark Carney explained that the Bank of England was worried about consumer credit expansion and announced measures to shield the UK’s economy.

“Borrowers should consider adverse scenarios as well as positive scenarios,” he told the BBC, warning that changing circumstance could mean consumers would be unable to service their loans.

With consumer confidence in tatters, inflation at 2,9%, and the slowest growth in the EU (0,2%), the Bank of England is preparing to unwind its stimulus programme.

The Bank of England moved on Tuesday to ask lenders to bolster their assets by approximately €13bn (£11,4bn), to protect themselves against non-performing loans. Roughly half this capital will need to be found over the next six months.

Since April, the Bank of England has warned against consumer credit expansion, with an ongoing investigation launched by the Prudential Regulation Authority on credit card, personal loans, and dealership car finance standards. Across the board, consumer credit has been expanding by 10,9% over 2015-2016. This loan category has a much higher rate of default than mortgages. One in four households in the UK has an outstanding debt of approximately €2,000, which corresponds to €80bn.

The unwinding of credit expansion will soon be extended to mortgage lenders, as the UK market is one of the most heated in the EU. In December 2016, a Times survey predicted the bursting of the bubble with economists projecting prices could fall by 7-10% within a year, not least because securing a mortgage is set to become harder.