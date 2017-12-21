Ballots close across the four provinces of Catalonia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ballots closed in the regional elections in Catalonia this Thursday. The vote went on since 09:00, in a ballot called by Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy at the end of October at the peak of Spain’s most serious political crisis for decades.

Rajoy sacked the previous regional government, led by Carles Puigdemont, who had declared the independence of the region along with the separatist parties in the Catalan parliament. Puigdemont remains in self-imposed exile in Brussels, even if the international and European arrest warrants against him is no longer active. A Spanish order, however, remains in force, and Puigdemont is not expected to return as long as he is likely to be arrested.

Several other candidates in the elections, including the former Deputy First Minister and leader of Republican Catalan Left (ERC, Esquerra), Oriol Junqueras, are still in jail on remand, under investigation after the public prosecutor accused them of rebellion, sedition and the misuse of public funds for their role in the independence process.

But still, even after October’s incidents, polls suggest that Ciudadanos might become the leading minority party in the region, overtaking Republican Catalan Left. Inés Arrimadas, the leader of Ciudadanos in the region, is according to most opinions the “rising star of unionism”..

Across the four provinces in Catalonia (Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida, and Tarragona), the participation in the Catalan elections at 18:00 stood at 68.01%, almost 5% higher than 2015’s data from the National Statistical Authority confirmed at the same time. Five hours earlier, figures stood at 34.69%, somewhat lower than in 2015.

Still, numbers can’t be directly comparable because unlike today, elections of 2015 were held on a Sunday. According to the reports, the polling stations have opened without incident, while voters queued in lines for longer than half an hour.