Bad news from Munich Security Report

There is greater instability today across the globe than there has been since the Second World War, according to the annual report published by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 13.

From a power vacuum caused by a possible US withdrawal from the global stage to the heightened threat of military escalation, the report entitled “Post-Truth, Post-West, Post-Order?” accentuates the threats to the international order in what MSC Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger described as an “illiberal moment”.

“The international security environment is arguably more volatile today than at any point since World War II. Some of the most fundamental pillars of the West and of the liberal international order are weakening,” said the MSC chairman, Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger.

“We may, then, be on the brink of a post-Western age, one in which non-Western actors are shaping international affairs, often in parallel or even to the detriment of precisely those multilateral frameworks that have formed the bedrock of the liberal international order since 1945,” Ischinger said. “Are we entering a post-order world?”

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the report notes that the ascendancy of populist rhetoric from positions of power has fundamentally shifted the discourse of liberal democracy and the principles that accompany it.

If Brexit, the British referendum on leaving the EU, was the catalyst for a revision of international relations, the election of US President Donald Trump marked its assured advancement.

“The main threat is that citizens’ trust in media and politicians might further erode, creating a vicious cycle that threatens liberal democracy,” the report said.

“Yet, they [states] cannot forbid ‘fake news’ or introduce ‘truth agencies’ lest they turn illiberal themselves. Preventing a ‘post-truth’ world, in which ‘nothing is true and everything is possible,’ is a task for society as a whole,” it added.

As regards terrorism, the report noted the proliferation of “Islamic State”-inspired terrorist attacks in Western nations. It said the EU should cooperate as a unified bloc.

The report was published ahead of the Munich Security Conference, which will be attended by world leaders.