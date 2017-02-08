Azerbaijan president cancels meeting with EU parliament president

EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 06 February 2017.

Author
Beata Stur
Up Next
Published 11:28 February 8, 2017
Updated 11:28 February 8, 2017

According to reports Aliyev is losing support from Europe’s right-wing and Social democrat leaders

By Beata Stur

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cancelled a meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani in Brussels after MEPs hosted an event on “continued human rights violations in Azerbaijan”.

Aliyev was in Brussels to meet EU officials on issues including a new partnership agreement between Baku and the European Union.

As reported by Radio Free Europe’s Azerbaijani Service, the panel at the European Parliament’s event included Erkin Gadirli of the Azerbaijani political movement REAL ...

